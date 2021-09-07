A new golf course in downtown Roanoke: pop-up Putt-Putt is coming

Who doesn’t like a game of Putt-Putt? Now Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is bringing a pop-up 9-hole miniature golf course to various locations in the city, beginning with Century Plaza on Church Avenue on September 23d. Putt-Putt admission is 5 dollars person; children 6 and under are free. DRI suggests you purchase a time slot in advance; see the Downtown Roanoke Incorporated Facebook page or the link below for details. Jamie Clark is with DRI:

Link to sign up for time slot:

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5139861