If your vehicle lease is almost up, you may profit thousands on it

If you lease a vehicle — and your lease is coming to an end — you may have an unusual opportunity to sell it at a sizable profit. Thanks to the unexpected surge in used car prices, many leased vehicles are now worth far more than their predicted value when the lease was written, on average more than 31% higher, everything from subcompact sedans to muscle cars. It means you may have the option to purchase your end-of-of lease vehicle at the previously-agreed-to price, then resell it for thousands of dollars more, often many thousands. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
Click here to read the full iSeeCars.com report.
Leased Cars to Buy Back and Sell for the Highest Profit – iSeeCars Study
Rank
Vehicle
$ Market Value Increase Over Predicted Value
% Market Value Increase Over Predicted Value
1
Volkswagen Tiguan
$8,677
61.3%
2
Dodge Charger
$11,806
55.9%
3
Chevrolet Camaro
$12,346
52.9%
4
Nissan Altima
$6,228
49.4%
5
Volkswagen Passat
$6,400
49.3%
6
Chrysler 300
$8,084
49.2%
7
Nissan LEAF
$6,167
48.3%
8
Chevrolet Malibu
$6,392
48.2%
9
Hyundai Elantra
$5,319
47.9%
10
Mazda MAZDA6
$7,193
46.8%
11
Kia Forte
$4,913
46.7%
12
Jeep Compass
$7,163
46.4%
13
Jeep Cherokee
$7,418
46.3%
14
Nissan Versa
$3,961
46.1%
15
Ford Expedition
$15,830
45.8%
Overall Average
$7,019
31.5%