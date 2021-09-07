If your vehicle lease is almost up, you may profit thousands on it

If you lease a vehicle — and your lease is coming to an end — you may have an unusual opportunity to sell it at a sizable profit. Thanks to the unexpected surge in used car prices, many leased vehicles are now worth far more than their predicted value when the lease was written, on average more than 31% higher, everything from subcompact sedans to muscle cars. It means you may have the option to purchase your end-of-of lease vehicle at the previously-agreed-to price, then resell it for thousands of dollars more, often many thousands. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

