If your vehicle lease is almost up, you may profit thousands on it

Published September 7, 2021 | By Evan Jones

If you lease a vehicle — and your lease is coming to an end — you may have an unusual opportunity to sell it at a sizable profit. Thanks to the unexpected surge in used car prices, many leased vehicles are now worth far more than their predicted value when the lease was written, on average more than 31% higher, everything from subcompact sedans to muscle cars. It means you may have the option to purchase your end-of-of lease vehicle at the previously-agreed-to price, then resell it for thousands of dollars more, often many thousands. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Click here to read the full iSeeCars.com report.

Leased Cars to Buy Back and Sell for the Highest Profit  – iSeeCars Study

Rank

Vehicle

$ Market Value Increase Over Predicted Value

% Market Value Increase Over Predicted Value

1

Volkswagen Tiguan

$8,677

61.3%

2

Dodge Charger

$11,806

55.9%

3

Chevrolet Camaro

$12,346

52.9%

4

Nissan Altima

$6,228

49.4%

5

Volkswagen Passat

$6,400

49.3%

6

Chrysler 300

$8,084

49.2%

7

Nissan LEAF

$6,167

48.3%

8

Chevrolet Malibu

$6,392

48.2%

9

Hyundai Elantra

$5,319

47.9%

10

Mazda MAZDA6

$7,193

46.8%

11

Kia Forte

$4,913

46.7%

12

Jeep Compass

$7,163

46.4%

13

Jeep Cherokee

$7,418

46.3%

14

Nissan Versa

$3,961

46.1%

15

Ford Expedition

$15,830

45.8%

Overall Average

$7,019

31.5%

 

