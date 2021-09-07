Victim in fatal shooting early yesterday morning identified

UPDATE: Roanoke Police have identified the victim of this incident as Poindexter D. Penny, 51 of Roanoke.

(Previously) On September 6, 2021 at approximately 1:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired and a person down in the 1500 block of Downing Street NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male lying in a parking lot in the area with what appeared to be critical injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. The identity of the victim will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified. Details about what led up to the incident are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made. This remains an ongoing homicide investigation.