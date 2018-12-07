Liberty to name Hugh Freeze as head football coach

Liberty University is expected to introduce Hugh Freeze as its next head football coach Friday afternoon. Freeze has prior Division I coach experience at the University of Mississippi. He has a career head coaching record of 69-32, and at Ole Miss, his record was 39-25 in five seasons. But his tenure at Mississippi ended after the university determined he used a school-issued cell phone to call telephone numbers associated with escort services. In that same year, the NCAA had sent Ole Miss a notice of allegations of lack of institutional control.

Freeze will succeed Turner Gill, who abruptly resigned earlier this week, citing his wife’s health as the main reason.