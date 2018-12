VDOT, Apco prepare for expected snowfall impacts

With winter weather expected to arrive by Sunday morning, Appalachian Power and VDOT are preparing for its likely impact. VDOT crews are pre-treating roads with a brine solution that helps snowplows remove snow. And Apco is pre-staging crews in areas considered to be mostly likely impacted. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

