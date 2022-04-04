Lawmakers to consider three-month moratorium on state gas tax

Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond today for a special session, one that Governor Youngkin called mainly to pass a two-year state budget. Democrats and Republicans have not been able to agree on how much money the state should spend — or how much some taxes might be reduced. Among the items on the table: a proposal to suspend Virginia’s 26-cent-a-gallon gas tax for three months. Youngkin estimates his plan would mean more than $400 million in lost revenue, but he says Virginia has more than $14 billion more on hand than previously projected. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: