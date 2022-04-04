Rescue Mission launches 3 E’s program with relaxed entry requirements

Roanoke Rescue Mission CEO was live in studio this morning to talk about the Three E’s – Entry, Establish and Empower program that debuts today:

(from Roanoke Rescue Mission) Monday, April 4th, 2022, The Rescue Mission will officially kick off an updated residential structure in its Men’s Shelter and Women and Children’s Center. This update was born out of conversations with guests, staff, and community members who have helped the Rescue Mission as it works to serve all who come to its doors.

This will expand services available to those who come to the Mission for just one night and those who wish to spend more time focusing on healing and recovery, all while keeping an eye on the future for each guest.

At the Mission, the update is called the “Three E’s”, which stands for Entry, Establish, and Empower. Details of each program phase is included on the second page of this release.

Each phase is covered in short below:

Entry Phase: For those who are looking for basic services (shelter, shower, food, medical care).

Establish Phase: For guests looking for deeper services. Entry phase services plus:

1) Case Management

2) Classes & Coaching

3) Chapel & Spiritual Direction

Empower: This is for aftercare and high level services for guests who require long term coaching and/or contact but who are ready for life outside of the Mission such as transitional housing. This phase is coming soon.

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is proud to offer this critical new phase as a way to reach more individuals and families in our community who are struggling. While many of these services were previously offered at the Rescue Mission, we have shifted them to make sure that all feel welcome at the Rescue Mission and that all can be served at the Rescue Mission. Press interested in interviews with staff or guests are asked to reach out to Kevin Berry before coming to the Rescue Mission.