Roanoke Times employees picket for a better deal

| By

Its not fun to give up lunch hours and stand on the side of the road “screaming about your own company,” she said – but Alison Graham, a health reporter for the Roanoke Times and Vice-Chair of the Timesland News Guild was doing just that with colleagues today in downtown Roanoke , seeking what Guild members say is a fair deal on wages, health care and mileage reimbursement rates. Iowa-based Lee Enterprises now owns a number of Virginia newspapers. The Roanoke Times staff, news coverage and the size of the paper itself have all shrunk dramatically in recent years, along with ad revenue to support the paper.