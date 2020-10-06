Lawmakers delay action on bill to make Confederate statue removal easier

A bill that would allow cities, counties and towns to more easily take down Confederate statues on their properties has died in this General Assembly special session, but the proposal is likely to be revived in next year’s regular session. A law that took effect July 1st allows localities to make those decisions, not the state, but it also includes procedures that involve waiting periods. This new proposal would permit immediate removal in some circumstances, including civil unrest. The Senate Local Government Committee voted this week to delay action — pending review by parties including the Attorney General’s Office. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

