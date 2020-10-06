Christiansburg Police arrest suspects for stabbing, domestic assault

NEWS RELEASE: Oct. 6, 2020 – On the evening of Monday, Oct. 5, the Christiansburg Police Department responded to two serious incidents that resulted in a large police presence in multiple parts of the Town.

At approximately 8:11 p.m., the Christiansburg Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Ridinger Street for a report of domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers encountered an adult female – who is not being identified – outside a residence on Ridinger Street. The female had visible injuries to the head. A male subject, visible inside the residence, closed the door and retreated deeper into the residence. Police called for additional assistance and the department’s Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene. The male subject remained barricaded in the residence for approximately two and half hours before crisis negotiators successfully negotiated his surrender at approximately 10:36 p.m.

Christopher Blake Touchet, 27, of Christiansburg, was taken into custody without further incident and was charged with one count each of:

Strangulation – 18.2-51.6 (felony)

Abduction – 18.2-47 (felony)

Domestic Assault – 18.2-57 (misdemeanor)

Willfully Prevent Calling 911 – 18.2-164 (misdemeanor)

He is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

While the situation with the domestic assault and barricaded person was ongoing, Christiansburg Police received a call of a stabbing on Roanoke Street, near the intersection of Arrowhead Trail. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene first and found an adult male suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The deputy began first aid and summoned additional assistance. A witness stated the suspect had fled the scene on foot and provided a name and description of the suspect. A search for the suspect was initiated immediately. The suspect was located on foot in the 500 block of Republic Road in Christiansburg a short time later. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Kade Dominic Carter, 21, of Christiansburg was charged with one count of:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding – 18.2-51.2 (felony)

Carter is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

The victim, Michael Lee Ponce, 50, of Goodview, was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. No additional information is available on his condition at this time. While an exact cause for the altercation is not known, all involved parties have been accounted for and the suspect arrested. There is no ongoing danger to the community. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

The Christiansburg Police Department would like to thank the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. Their quick response and immediate initiation of first aid to the victim prevented this crime from resulting in a more tragic outcome. We would also like to acknowledge the members of Christiansburg Rescue, Christiansburg Fire, Lifeguard 11, and the NRV 911 Communications Center, all of whom played vital roles saving the victim. This multi-agency spirit of cooperation is what makes us successful in responding to critical incidents in the New River Valley. Last, but not least, we want to recognize patrol officers, detectives and supervisors of the Christiansburg Police Department who responded to two simultaneous, violent and critical incidents and successfully and peacefully resolved both.