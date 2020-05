Latest COVID-19 numbers show upward and downward trends

After trending downward for at least five days the number of new coronavirus cases in Virginia has gone up again. The latest numbers released this morning from the Virginia Department of Health show 946 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period. The number of deaths per day went down. 41 COVID-19 related deaths yesterday compared to 36 additional deaths reported this morning. The statewide death toll is at 927.