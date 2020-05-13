Carilion studies whether past COVID patients can help current ones survive

Carilion is part of a national research study that aims to assess how recovered COVID-19 patients can help current ones battle the virus. It involves the blood plasma that takes antibodies from those recovered COVID patients and is infused into those who are seriously ill with it. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

NEWS RELEASE: Carilion is participating in a national research study assessing the use of convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19. Hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 disease will have access to the therapy, which uses donated plasma from patients who have already recovered.

Plasma infusion takes antibodies from recovered patients and introduces them to those currently receiving treatment, helping fight infection for the sickest of the sick. This type of therapy has proven effective in the treatment of other viral infections, and researchers are investigating its application to the treatment of COVID-19.

Dr. Ekta Bansal, an Infectious Disease physician, is leading this trial for Carilion as part of the larger clinical trial sponsored by the FDA and Mayo Clinic; it includes more than 1,500 health systems across the country.

Plasma donations are needed. Patients who have recovered from COVID‑19 can donate plasma through the American Red Cross. Click these links to learn more about the research and how people can donate.