Late night shooting incident with injuries overnight in Roanoke

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On June 7, 2020 just after midnight, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Williamson Rd NW. Arriving officers located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. All parties involved have been identified. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.