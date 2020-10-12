Late night shooting incident on Franklin Road

| By

(from Roanoke City Police Department) On October 11 at approximately 11:45pm, Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3100 block of Franklin Road SW. Responding officers located an adult male with injuries inside of a business in the area. The man was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers were able to get a description of the suspect and locate the individual a short distance from the scene of the incident. The suspect was identified as Arthur Rimbold, 41 of Royal Oak, Michigan. Rimbold is charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm. Preliminary investigation indicates that the men were engaged in a verbal and physical altercation inside the business that continued outside. That is where the altercation escalated into a shooting and the victim was injured. Rimbold fled on foot a short distance away, and was apprehended quickly after officers were dispatched to the scene.