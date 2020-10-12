One dog dead after early morning crash on I-81

| By

(from Virginia State Police) ROANOKE Co, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper L.H. Austin is investigating a two vehicle crash involving a utility van carrying rescued dogs. The crash occurred Sunday (Oct 11) at 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 136.2-mile marker in Roanoke County. A 2015 Honda Odyssey was traveling north on Interstate 81 in the left lane, passing a 2017 Ram Utility Van traveling in the right lane, when the Honda Odyssey lost control and struck the Ram Utility Van. Both vehicles then ran off the left side of the roadway and into the median; the Ram then overturned.

The 2015 Honda Odyssey was driven by Pranav Yogesh Desai, 32, of Acworth, Ga. Mr. Desai was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured, and was charged with Reckless Driving. The 2017 Ram Utility Van was driven by Leslie Ysuhuaylas, 31, Plano, Texas. Ms. Ysuhuaylas was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The Ram Utility Van was transporting 50 crates, containing 80 rescued dogs. The van was traveling from Texas to a “No Kill” shelter in Pennsylvania. All the animals were recovered and transported by Fort Lewis Fire Department to Town and Country Veterinary Clinic in Christiansburg, Va. where they will be cared for, until arrangements can be made to complete their transportation to Pennsylvania. One dog died as a result of the crash.