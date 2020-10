Salem Museum’s 22nd annual Ghost Walk set for Saturday

| By

This year marks the Salem Museum’s 22nd year holding their annual Ghost Walk. Like many events this year, they’ve had to change how things will be run with COVID-19 still being a concern. WFIR’s Rachel Meell explains how the event will be different, but still keep the tradition going:

10-12 Ghost Walk Wrap

To purchase tickets for the event, click here.