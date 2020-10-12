COVID outbreaks in Franklin County

| By

After an employee tested positive the Franklin County Treasurer’s office will be closed to the public the remainder of this week to protect other employees and citizens from the community spread of COVID-19. County residents can still pay taxes online, over the phone or in-person using the drop box at the Treasurer’s Office located in the Franklin County Government Center. Other business with the Treasurer’s Office this week can be conducted through the Franklin CountyVa.gov website.

*

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office said today that near the end of September an offender was quarantined and tested for COVID after presenting sinus or allergy-like symptoms. The test results returned as positive. Since that time, there have been other offenders and corrections staff testing positive for COVID-19. The Western Virginia Regional Jail is now assisting with temporary housing for Franklin County offenders to keep them separate from the county jail staff.