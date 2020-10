Adventure Saturday at Explore Park will help fundraise for Project Outside

| By

Over the past several months, local outdoor recreation areas have seen up to a 200 percent increase in usage. Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host a full day of expanded activities on Saturday while also raising money for Roanoke Outside Foundation’s Project Outside, which will work to maintain popular outdoor areas. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has the story:

10-13 Adventure Saturday Wrap

For more information about Explore Park or Adventure Saturday, click here.