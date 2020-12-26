One person injured during shooting at Valley View Mall

| By

NEW: From Roanoke Police Department: On December 26, 2020 at about 6:37 PM, Roanoke Police were dispatched to 4802 Valley View Boulevard regarding a report of shots fired inside the mall on the upper level.

Upon arrival, officers located an individual who had been struck by

gunfire. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the individual to Carilion Roanoke

Memorial Hospital for treatment. Additional responding officers along with members from the Roanoke County Police Department and the Virginia State Police responded to assist in safely clearing the patrons from the mall.

Preliminary information is that several individuals were involved in a verbal altercation, when one individual began shooting, which struck the injured person. At this time, no arrests have been made and no one is in custody. This is an ongoing incident, and we ask that everyone avoid the area around Valley View Mall until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500

and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637 ; please begin the

text with “Roanoke PD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and text

can be sent anonymous.

Previous: Valley View Mall closed early Saturday evening for what the mall and Roanoke police call an “incident”. Roanoke Police and Fire-EMS crews responded, and a large emergency presence was seen outside the JC Penney entrance.

FROM ROANOKE POLICE: “RPD is investigating an incident at Valley View Mall. Please avoid the area. More information to follow.“

FROM VALLEY VIEW MALL: “Police are onsite investigating an incident. The mall is currently closed.”