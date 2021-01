VT creates “pods” in efforts to reduce student isolation

| By

Virginia Tech students are returning to campus in a phased-in program that includes a new round of COVID tests. As they do, the university is implementing a new system designed to reduce the isolation many may have experienced during the fall: pods of up to ten people in each. They are social circles that permit students registered in one to be together without masks or social distancing. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

01-21 VT Move-In Wrap-WEB

Click here for full program information from Virginia Tech.