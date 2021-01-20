Some online glitches as COVID vaccination slots filled up for this weekend.

They went just like THAT! – 4000 slots for a 2-day mass vaccination event at at the Berglund Center this weekend for Phase 1-B recipients were filled within a couple of hours. Announcements about future mass COVID vaccination events will come through media channels. There were some problems with the online registration system, which a Carilion spokesman said began happening when the available appointment slots started filling up. Also of note: the online registration form did NOT issue a confirmation number as advertised; just show up with ID. Health district director Dr. Cynthia Morrow in the aftermath:

