Optimism over COVID vaccines drives gas prices higher

| By

Gas prices in some parts of Virginia are now higher than they were last year at this time, and the rollout of COVID vaccines is cited as the main reason. Demand for gasoline remains low, but prices in the last month have increased here and across much of the country by 20 cents or more a gallon. AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean says it is almost entirely the result of optimism among investors that COVID vaccines will revive economic engines and demand for petroleum. Drivers in the Richmond, Fredericksburg and Harrisonburg areas are now paying more for gasoline than one year ago, and Dean says it is likely the rest of Virginia will soon seem the same. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for regional and statewide gas prices from AAA.