July home sale contracts in the valley are the most since 2005

The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors has released housing sales statistics for the month of July, and they show an 8% increase in homes placed under contracts from June to July. The association says the 616 homes placed under contract in July has been the highest total during the month of July since 2005. WFIR’s Madison Everett has more:

