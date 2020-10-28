Judge sides with Virginia, but Lee statue stays put for now

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -A judge has ruled in favor of the Democratic Virginia governor’s plans to remove an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. But he says the state can’t immediately act on his order. Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to take down the behemoth in June after the death of George Floyd. Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant sided with Northam on Tuesday, but suspended his order pending the resolution of an appeal. An attorney for the plaintiffs told The Associated Press on Tuesday that they would appeal.