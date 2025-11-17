Joy Powers launches bid to challenge Rep. Morgan Griffith in Virginia’s 9th District Web Staff November 17, 2025 1 min read A new contestant has stepped into the ring to battle for the seat of Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, looking to take on its incumbent, Republican Morgan Griffith. WFIR’s Conner Arthur has that story: Share: Post navigation Previous: Reports: Virginia Tech in talks with Former PSU Coach James FranklinNext: Roanoke Symphony Orchestra launches school arts funding campaign to honor the late Rita Bishop Related Stories 1 min read Roanoke Symphony Orchestra launches school arts funding campaign to honor the late Rita Bishop Gene Marrano November 17, 2025 1 min read Reports: Virginia Tech in talks with Former PSU Coach James Franklin Clark Palmer November 15, 2025 1 min read Explore Park set to shine as 7th annual Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights returns next Saturday Web Staff November 14, 2025