Roanoke Symphony Orchestra launches school arts funding campaign to honor the late Rita Bishop Gene Marrano November 17, 2025 1 min read The late Dr. Rita Bishop served as Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools for 13 years and now the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra is creating a permanently endowed fund in her honor. More from WFIR's Gene Marrano: