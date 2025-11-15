Media outlets are reporting that former Penn State Head Football Coach James Franklin and Virginia Tech are in talks about making Franklin the next head coach of the Hokies. The New York Times reports that a resolution could come by Monday.

Franklin was fired by Penn State in October following losses to then winless UCLA and Northwestern. He had spent 12 seasons in Happy Valley and last season lost in the College Football semi-finals.

From Virginia Tech Insider Andy Bitter: ” PeteThamel says on ESPN College GameDay that the Hokies are “engaged in early talks” with James Franklin about becoming Virginia Tech’s next coach. So, doesn’t sound like a done deal but could reach a resolution early next week.”