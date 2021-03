Job fair at Volvo Trucks in Dublin today

| By

The Volvo Trucks New River Valley Plant in Dublin is holding a job fair today until 3pm. Full time production workers (welders, finish painters, general maintenance workers etc.) are needed. Apply via the link below. Walk in applicants until 3pm will be accepted at New River Community College between the appointments set by those who preregister via the link below.

http://www.tinyurl.com/JobsAtVolvoTrucksNRV