Hurst will have Republican challenger in 12th House District

| By

A Pearisburg native and attorney says he will seek the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat incumbent Delegate Chris Hurst in the 12th District. The Iraq veteran and former Army JAG Corps member says he is ready to debate issues about what’s best for Southwest Virginia. On Facebook, Ballard says 12th district residents “are fired up for new leadership for the 12th District. I am excited to be running for Delegate, and I am committed to putting Southwest Virginia values and priorities first in Richmond.”

(from BallardforDelegate.com website) [Ballard] is now a civilian trial lawyer with the law firm of Headley Ballard LLC. He is licensed to practice law in Virginia and West Virginia. His firm has offices in Pearisburg, Virginia, and Daniel Island, South Carolina. He specializes in personal injury, medical malpractice, and elevator accident cases on behalf of the injured. He resides in Pearisburg, Virginia, with his wife, Catherine, and they have four children, Sydney, William, James, and John Thomas. Jason is a member of the Pearisburg First United Methodist Church and serves on the Pearisburg Town Council. He is active in his community by serving on multiple boards and committees, as well as volunteering his time to coach youth basketball, football, baseball, and golf. He is an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Military Officers Association of America, and Night Stalker Association.