New Chamber leader in Botetourt County

| By

The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has appointed Khari Ryder as the Executive Director. Ryder has served as Finance Director at Total Action Against Poverty (TAP), project manager and research and development specialist for Stik-Pak Solutions, a principal at Principal Endeavors, LLC, and Adjunct Professor for Midway University. He is also the founder of Equine Endeavors, a business that involves education, training, and open judging. “Botetourt’s location and beautiful setting position it to be an ideal location for growth, both for businesses and the endless family life opportunities it offers,” says Ryder.