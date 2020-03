JMU has new coach; many are golfing these days

| By

He hasn’t met his players in person yet due to COVID-19, but ex-Salem High School basketball standout Mark Byington is excited to take on his next challenge as the new men’s basketball head coach at James Madison University. And going a bit stir crazy or suffering from NetFlix overload as you practice social distancing? You can still get outside to walk, run – or play golf.

