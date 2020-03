Have a “business continuity plan” in place – to deal with a pandemic

Several weeks ago at a COVID-19 information session, Chris Turnbull with Carilion Clinic gave a presentation on having a “business continuity plan” in place – planning to deal with a pandemic, to lessen disruptions in day-to-day operations. Hear an in-depth conversation with Chris Turnbull on crafting a “business continuity plan,” below:

3-25 Chris Turnbull-Longer Listen