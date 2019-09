Its Welcoming Week in Roanoke

| By

Roanoke welcomes everyone with open arms, understanding and tolerance. That was the word this morning as “Welcoming Week” events kicked off at the City Market Building. Delegate Sam Rasoul and Mayor Sherman Lea were among the speakers this morning. Its an annual national event; in Roanoke it runs through the 22nd. City Manager Bob Cowell:

9-13 Bob Cowell for Web