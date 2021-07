Its wait-and-see on any renewed mask mandate says local VDH director

The director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says there is currently no “magic number” regarding the rising COVID infection rates that would lead to another Virginia Department of Health mask mandate. Dr. Cynthia Morrow said today she will wait for the “experts” to weigh in – basing any guidance on the most recent information about the Delta variant as it emerges. The local health districts have also hired a new “outreach team” in another effort to reach the vaccine-hesitant.