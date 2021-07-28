Retail medicinal marijuana shop in Salem cuts the ribbon

The first medicinal marijuana-only retail outlet in Virginia cut the ribbon in Salem today on West Main Street – although the official opening at “RISE Salem” for those with prescriptions won’t come until early August. Jack Page is Virginia Market Leader for Dharma Pharmaceuticals, which grows and the dispenses cannabis for medical purposes only in this region. He expects more tweaks in the General Assembly next year. Abingdon-based Dharma Pharmaceuticals is authorized to set up several retail satellite outlets in southwest Virginia.