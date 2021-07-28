Incoming Hollins freshman competes for Miss America’s Outstanding Teen

A recent high school graduate who will enter Hollins University this fall is competing for the title of “Miss America’s Outstanding Teen”. Ella Strickland is from Warrenton, and thanks to winning local and state titles, she is already set to graduate debt-free. The national title competition is being conducted in Orlando and concludes Friday.

NEWS RELEASE: ORLANDO, FL – Ella Strickland, Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021 competes this week for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen and millions in cash and in-kind college scholarships. The competition is being held at Loews Royal Pacific at Universal Orlando in Florida. Strickland, of Warrenton, is a graduate of Kettle Run High School. She will enter Hollins University in the fall and will graduate debt-free thanks to thousands in cash and in-kind scholarships she earned by capturing her local and state title. Strickland spent the last few days getting to know fellow candidates during rehearsals and on outings. “I’ve enjoyed meeting all of the girls from all 50 states. It feels I now have a friend in each state,” said Ella Strickland, Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen. “The opportunities for scholarship and growth are so worth the long days of rehearsal and competition.” On Wednesday, Strickland will perform “The Wizard and I” from the musical Wicked in the preliminary Talent competition. On Thursday, she will share her passion for Type 1 Diabetes Research and Support with the judges during Personal Interview, followed by preliminary competition in Lifestyle & Fitness and Evening Wear & On-Stage Question. “I’m really looking forward to my talent. I got to work with former Broadway ‘Glinda’ Tiffany Haas,” said Strickland. “I am super excited to meet the judges and talk to them about my platform and how much I care about the teens of America and how I hope to be representing them.” The two days of preliminary competition determine which state candidates advance as semi-finalists and will recompete in Friday’s final show. All three nights of competition are available to watch via live stream at watchmissamerica.com. “Ella is a fabulous role model for our state and a fabulous representative for our state,” said Linda Haas, Executive Director of the Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen program. “We are so proud of her. She’s the package. She’s a very sweet, kind, and humble young lady.” Tatum Sheppard, Miss Virginia 2021 is among the fans from home supporting Strickland in Orlando this week. Sheppard will compete for Miss America in Connecticut later this year.