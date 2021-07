Fall campaign likely to bring another barrage of campaign ads and calls

| By

If your remember the unending political ads and phone calls less than a year ago, you can expect something close to just as much again this fall — this time in Virginia’s race for governor. The Youngkin and McAuliffe campaigns have already raised record-setting amounts for a statewide elective office, and by some projections, their combined spending will total $150 million by November, double any previous campaign. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: