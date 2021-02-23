It’s parked truck city on I-81 in Montgomery County

UPDATE: VDOT reports the accident is cleared, and all lanes are once again open.

PREVIOUS: VDOT reports lengthy backups on northbound Interstate 81 between the Christiansburg and Elliston exits, the result of an accident coming down the mountain near mile marker 124. VDOT traffic cams show the northbound backups now extend at least six miles to mile marker 118.

FROM 511 VIRGINIA: On I-81 at mile marker 124 in the County of Montgomery, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The North left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 5.0 miles.