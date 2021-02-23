Early morning shooting in Roanoke leaves one wounded

(From Roanoke PD) On February 23, 2021 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired and a person with a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Oakland Blvd NW. Responding officers located an adult female inside a residence suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers also located property damage that appeared to be from gunshots on the outside of the building. Preliminary investigation indicates that a gun was fired from outside of the residence, striking both the exterior of the building and the victim inside. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.