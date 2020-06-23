It’s GOP Senate primary day; where have the candidates been?

| By

This is primary day in Virginia for U.S. Senate and Congressional Democratic and Republican party nominations. The one statewide race is the for the Republican party’s U.S. Senate nomination. The candidates are Alissa Baldwin, Daniel Gade, and Thomas Speciale, and as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports,our political analyst Bob Denton says their campaigns have been virtually invisible:

06-23 Senate Primary Wrap-WEB

The primary winner faces Democratic incumbent Mark Warner in November.

Click here for Alissa Baldwin’s campaign website.

Click here for Daniel Gade’s campaign website.

Click here for Thomas Speciale’s campaign website.