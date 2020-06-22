Justice for Kionte again asking for raw video footage from 2016 fatal encounter

Almost 4-and-a-half years after 18 year old Kionte Spencer was fatally shot by Roanoke County Police during an encounter on Electric Road, family and friends are again asking the police department to release raw video footage from that night. Justice for Kionte is also asking Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to issue a formal opinion on the 2016 incident. Roanoke area delegate Sam Rasoul spoke as well and said he would introduce a General Assembly bill stripping law enforcement officers of “qualified immunity.” Meanwhile a Roanoke County police department spokesperson says “all public information about the officer-involved shooting was made available in 2016.” At Washington Park in northwest Roanoke today, Kionte’s brother Carl Spencer was one of the speakers:

6-22 Carl Spencer for web