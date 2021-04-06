Southbound Interstate 81 blocked for “security/police activity”

| By

Virginia’s 511 traffic website says all southbound lanes of Interstate 81 are blocked in Botetourt County for a security or police activity. All southbound traffic is being taken off the roadway at Exit 156 and sent down US 11 to Cloverdale.

There are not details yet on the exact nature of that activity. Traffic cameras that are normally operating along that part of the interstate are not currently in use; it is unclear if that is a directly connected to the current activity.

From 511Virginia: On I-81 at mile marker 155 in the County of Botetourt, motorists can expect delays due to other security/police activity. All South lanes are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles. All southbound traffic will be detoured off of I-81 South, onto Route 640, Brughs Mill Rd, onto US-11 South, and back onto I-81 South at Exit 150.