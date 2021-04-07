COVID hospitalizations in region rise for second straight week

| By

The health care systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia collectively report a second straight week of increased COVID-related hospitalizations. But the number of patients under intensive care and on ventilators has held generally steady in recent weeks, and all the numbers remain far below their peaks from mid-January.

APRIL 7 NEWS RELEASE: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 130

ICU patients: 32

Ventilator patients: 16

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 4

—

MARCH 31: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 120

ICU patients: 38

Ventilator patients: 18

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 3

—

MARCH 24: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 116

ICU patients: 32

Ventilator patients: 17

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 0

**

JANUARY 13: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 450

ICU patients: 96

Ventilator patients: 55

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 30