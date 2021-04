Virginia Tech COVID cases fall more than 90% in six weeks

Virginia Tech reports the number of new COVID-19 cases on campus are down more than 90% in the last month and a half, and officials hope Phase 2 of vaccinations will bring that number down even more. Tech has been posting daily COVID updates on its web site this school year, and as of Tuesday’s update, there had been 24 new cases in the previous seven days, an average of less than 3 1/2 a day. That is down from almost 38 a day on average in late February. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: