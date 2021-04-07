Michael Flynn endorses Amanda Chase for Governor

Former National Security Advisor and retired General Michael Flynn has endorsed GOP State Senator Amanda Chase’s campaign for Virginia Governor. Flynn says Chase is the strongest voice for VA’s small businesses, and champion for 2nd Amendment rights. He adds Chase is a strong advocate for the Pro-Life movement, and for family values.

Read Flynn’s full statement below:

“I fully and wholeheartedly endorse Amanda Chase to be the next Governor of Virginia. She is the strongest voice for VA’s small businesses, she is a leader and champion for our 2nd Amendment, Amanda is a strong advocate for the Pro-Life movement, for family values and she will fight against the socialist agenda denying our Liberty and Constitutional Freedoms.” — LTG Michael T Flynn (Ret.)