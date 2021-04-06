Fire injures 3 in Roanoke, 1 seriously

| By

(from Roanoke Fire-EMS) At 12:57, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 3700 block of Round Hill Ave NW or a fire with children trapped. Units arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a two story residential structure. By the time our units arrived on scene two subjects had self evacuated out of a two story window. Four occupants were in the home at the time of the fire, three patients were transported, one with serious injuries and two with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.