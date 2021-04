Phase 2 for COVID vaccine officially here

Ahead of the state’s April 18th deadline – or a national one the very next day, Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts had an announcement today regarding who is now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Morrow also said the centralized mass clinics will start scaling down next month, with smaller community-based vaccination sites becoming the norm.