One year later, region’s gas prices now about $1 a gallon higher

Growing numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations are resulting in another large increase — the one you see at the gas pump. Gas prices prices plummeted this time last year as world-wide demand for oil fell dramatically. AAA Mid-Atlantic reports one year ago today, the average price of regular gas in the Roanoke region was $1.68 a gallon, and today, it is $2.67 — 99 cents higher. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: