Indivisible plans rallies tonight – including one in Roanoke

The grass-roots, progressive “Indivisible” project is no fan of President Trump or his agenda. More than 600 “Nobody is Above the Law” rallies are planned nationwide tonight on the eve of an Impeachment vote. More on one taking shape in Roanoke, from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

