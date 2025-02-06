Immersive art exhibit ‘Strawberry Milk’ debuts in downtown Roanoke Ian Price February 6, 2025 1 min read An immersive art experience is coming to downtown Roanoke. Strawberry Milk, a new exhibit by Sarah Kirk Parcell, opens tomorrow night at Alexander Heath Gallery. WFIR’s Ian Price has more. Strawberry Milk exhibit by Sarah Kirk Parcell Strawberry Milk exhibit by Sarah Kirk Parcell Strawberry Milk exhibit by Sarah Kirk Parcell Strawberry Milk exhibit by Sarah Kirk Parcell Strawberry Milk exhibit by Sarah Kirk Parcell Share: Continue Reading Previous: Roanoke Fire-EMS opens new training center of its ownNext: The Taubman Museum of Art’s 67th Sidewalk Art Show is looking for artists Related Stories 1 min read The Taubman Museum of Art’s 67th Sidewalk Art Show is looking for artists Denise Membreno February 7, 2025 1 min read Roanoke Fire-EMS opens new training center of its own Gene Marrano February 6, 2025 1 min read Docs for Morgan game tonight preserves Morgan’s legacy Gene Marrano February 5, 2025